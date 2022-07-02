CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department responded to a call around 4:55 p.m. Saturday about a crash that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

According to Citrus Heights police, the collision happened on Old Auburn Road at Loi Linda Lane with the motorcyclist found on the ground.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department provided support and transported the injured motorcyclist to a local hospital.

Due to the serious injuries, Citrus Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit started an investigation on the collision.

The cause of the collision as well as any involvement of alcohol or drugs hasn’t been determined at this time.

Officials stated that a section of Old Auburn was closed during the investigation for about four hours but it has since reopened.

Police encourage all motorists to be cautious, drive safe, and be responsible.