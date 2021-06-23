Citrus Heights Police: Man fires gun during mental health crisis, barricades himself in home

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A large police presence has responded to reports of a man with a gun in a home near C-Bar-C Park in Citrus Heights.

The Citrus Heights Police Department said officers were called to a gated community in the area of Fox Meadow and Heritage Meadow lanes just before 8 a.m.

According to police, a woman called 911 to say her 50-year-old son was having a mental health crisis.

At one point, the man fired several rounds, but no one was hurt.

The man is still in the Heritage Meadow Lane home but his mother was able to leave safely, police said.

A woman who identified herself as the man’s aunt said he is a veteran, and the family has contacted authorities in the past for help regarding similar incidents. Police confirmed they have responded to the home before.

Crisis negotiators and a mental health clinician have also responded to the scene.

“Please stay out of the area as we try & resolve this situation peacefully,” police said.

Neighbor Theresa Gile told FOX40 she saw several police vehicles show up to the neighborhood and watched as officers in tactical gear filled the area.

“I looked out that window and there was a number of police cars, only two at the time. But within about 15 minutes, several more showed up back here,” Gile said. “They were all putting on tactical gear and cocking their assault rifles, preparing for something and looking up the road that way.”

Police did not provide any additional details about the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.