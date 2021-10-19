Citrus Heights Police search for masked mask who shot 7-Eleven clerk

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Citrus Heights clerk was shot Monday night by a man in a ski mask.

Police said around 8:16 p.m., a man working at the 7-Eleven near the intersection of Auburn Boulevard and Greenback Lane called 911 to say he had been shot.

When officers got to the convenience store, they found the clerk outside with a gunshot wound to his upper body, Citrus Heights police said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators learned the shooter, who was wearing all black and had on a black ski mask and a black pack, ran from the store.

Police said they searched the area for the masked man but couldn’t find him.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5553.