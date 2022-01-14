Citrus Heights police shoot armed person in Antelope neighborhood

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — An investigation continues after police shot a person in an Antelope neighborhood Thursday night.

The Citrus Height Police Department said officers were called to the area of Tupelo Drive and Antelope Road for an intoxicated person with a gun.

During de-escalation efforts, the person pointed a gun at officers, police reported. One officer then shot the person.

Around 10 p.m., police tweeted, “CHPD has closed the roads at Antelope near I-80 following an OIS. Please avoid the area.”

The person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials told FOX40.

The person’s current condition is unknown.

The shooting scene remained active early Friday morning and was cleared around 5 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.