Citrus Heights police shoot, kill armed man

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the neighborhood where the shooting took place. It has been updated to read “Citrus Heights.”

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — An investigation continues after police shot and killed a man in a Citrus Heights neighborhood Thursday night.

The Citrus Heights Police Department said officers were called to the area of Tupelo Drive and Antelope Road just before 9 p.m. for an intoxicated person with a gun.

During de-escalation efforts, the man pointed a gun at officers, police reported. One officer then shot the person.

Police said officers disarmed the man and rendered aid. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has only been described as white and in his 30s.

Around 10 p.m., police tweeted, “CHPD has closed the roads at Antelope near I-80 following an OIS. Please avoid the area.”

The shooting scene remained active early Friday morning and was cleared around 5 a.m.

CHPD officials said their investigators have possession of the gun being brandished by the man.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 916-727-5524.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.