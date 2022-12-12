CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Thursday.

According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in Citrus Heights from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. While the location has not been revealed it will be in a place that has had frequent accidents and DUI arrests.

Officers will be looking for drivers who appear to be under the influence as well as checking drivers for proper licensing.

According to the police department, DUI checkpoints are proven to reduce the number of people killed in alcohol or drug-related accidents.

In 2021, in California over 800 people were killed and nearly 24,000 people were injured due to someone driving under the influence.

Drivers who are caught under the influence can “expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.”