Citrus Heights shows support for businessman’s family after 1-year-old son diagnosed with brain tumors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights community is rallying behind a local businessman after doctors found tumors in his young son’s brain.

Joseph Sevier, a managing partner at Texas Roadhouse in Citrus Heights, said his 1-year-old son, Milo, is already showing a lot of character.

“Such a beautiful smile. So Milo, yeah, full of energy,” Sevier said.

But Sevier said they had to take Milo to the hospital after he began throwing up.

“Milo, he just threw up twice. From there, we did Facetime with the doctor. After the third time, we brought him in,” Sevier said.

A few days later, doctors at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center found something in Milo’s brain.

“He was in the hospital for about eight hours at that point and they ran tests, CTs, and they found masses on his brain,” Sevier said.

Immediately, the community rallied behind the Sevier family.

For the next couple of days, their close friend Shaunna Stuart will be raffling off prizes at Sevier’s restaurant, with all the money going to his family.

“There was no, I was like, I have to do something,” Stuart said.

Sevier has shown support toward his community in the past, so people who know and love him said it was a no-brainer to start a fundraiser for him now that he’s going through a difficult time.

“This is him. Everything that I’m doing right now is Joseph,” Stuart said. “He is amazing and he’s always willing to help.”

After seeing all of the support from family, friends and strangers, Sevier said he could not help but be thankful.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for loving us,” he said.

Milo has finished one round of chemo and will have to go through another two rounds.

While Sevier said treatment has been tough on his son’s little body, Milo continues to fight on.

“He gives me strength when I see the smile on his face, when I see him giggle and laugh,” Sevier said.

The raffle will be held on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. in front of Texas Roadhouse in Citrus Heights. A separate GoFundMe has also been set up for the family.