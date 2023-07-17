(KTXL) — One teenager died and two others were injured in a collision Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, around 5:40 p.m. a 16-year-old driving a Jeep with two other teenage passengers driving west on Douglas Boulevard did not yield to a red light at an intersection on Barton Road.

A 17-year-old traveling on Barton Road in a 2003 Cadillac Escalade through the same intersection struck the Jeep.

The Jeep overturned and a 15-year-old in the passenger side back seat from Citrus Heights was partially ejected.

All three minors in the Jeep were taken to Sutter Roseville Memorial Hospital for treatment where the 15-year-old passenger died.

CHP did not report any injuries to the driver of the Escalade and they were not taken to a hospital.