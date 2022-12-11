CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department will have extra officers on duty to emphasize enforcement against drivers who appear under the influence for the rest of the year and throughout the holiday season.

According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, starting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, through New Year’s Day, extra officers will be on duty looking for drivers who appear under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Citrus Heights Police Department is encouraging those who are going out this holiday season to “go safely” by designating a driver who will stay sober throughout the night or schedule a ride.

The police department said that the extra enforcement is part of the national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. The goal of the campaign is to stop those who are driving under the influence.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, across the country in 2020, nearly one person was killed every 45 minutes in accidents that involved someone who was driving under the influence, amounting to more than 11,000 people.