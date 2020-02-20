City council approves cabins for some of Sacramento’s homeless young adults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- On Tuesday night, the Sacramento City Council approved a plan to house homeless young people in a couple dozen cabins in North Sacramento.

The new facility will house almost 50 homeless people between the ages of 18 and 24, an age group that currently does not have a lot of shelter options.

Pastor Larry Joyner showed FOX40 the vacant lot next to Saint Paul Church of God in Christ where 24 cabins will be placed within the next month.

“It goes all the way back to where you see the fence back in the back,” Joyner explained.

Pastor Joyner said after a vacant house burned down there his church bought the lot.

“I’m glad we purchased the land so that we could build and help,” he told FOX40. “And this is where they’re going to clear it off and have all the cabins and the bathrooms and showers. We’re going to change lives.”

He said young adults without a place to call home are often overlooked.

“Now, all of a sudden, you’re on your own and maybe you didn’t learn that lesson right away, so now you’re on the streets,” Joyner said. “Now you’re going to learn whatever the guys out on the streets teach him and what they teach you is going to end up in prison.”

The cabins will be off Grove Avenue near Las Palmas Avenue. It’s a neighborhood where the homeless are already sleeping on the streets.

That’s why many FOX40 spoke with who live there said they welcome the church and the city’s efforts.

“I think it’s a great idea for the youth,” said neighbor Howard Thomas. “As long as they’re doing right in the world and not on drugs. People got to have somewhere to live.”

The plan is expected to cost about $5.6 million to operate for two years. But the city says much of that money will come from state funds already allocated to Sacramento in this year’s budget.

Soon the city could expand the project to include 50 cabins, as the church has offered an additional 26 acres to be used.

“These young men and women that come here, they’re not going to be able to just do whatever they want to do,” Pastor Joyner said.

Joyner said families and others who live in the area should not be worried about the homeless who are soon to be sheltered at his church.

There’s already another housing program that the church has been running on its property for three years, which houses other recently homeless in trailer homes. For 20 years before that, Joyner said others had been living in the church’s buildings.

“I own property in this area, I'm not worried about my property going down," Joyner told FOX40. "I'm worried about people going down."

The first set of cabins are expected to be up and running by the end of March.