City Council approves millions to improve downtown, Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A safer downtown Sacramento and Old Sacramento is the goal for the city as they approved millions of dollars to improve those areas.

The two areas see a lot of traffic on a daily basis.

“It has gotten noticeably worse,” said resident Jason Minow.

Sacramento Sweets owner, Minow, has worked in Old Sacramento for more than 40 years, and with the recent uptick in crime, it has affected his business for the worst.

“We used to stay open late — I mean 10 or 11. We’re only open to like 8 or 9 at best,” Minow said.

These concerns have caught the attention of Michael Ault, with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

“Downtown is a destination, and people need to feel good about the environment. Guests need to feel good,” Ault said.

With that goal in mind, some hope Tuesday’s city council meeting was a move in that direction. Council members approved $112 million from the American Relief Plan to help.

More than $7.4 million of that will go toward safety such as lighting, hiring two evening security guards and focusing on keeping the area clean.

“We’re going to be increasing the pressure washing staffing contracts to be to combat, if you will, the cleanliness issue,” Ault said.

It’s a plan that the city council is on board with.

“It will be money well spent,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

And while these investments into MInow’s neighborhood sound good right now, he said he is concerned it’s not a permanent fix.

“I’m afraid that it’s a short-term fix for a long-term problem,” Minow said.

The city is also hoping those improvements will open up the opportunities to have more events and activities in those areas.