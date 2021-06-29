City council to vote on homeless shelter funding

There are more than 5,000 people experiencing homelessness in Sacramento on any given night, according to the city’s latest Point-in-Time Count.

Twelve percent of them are children, and 38% of them are women.

The pandemic has been rough on organizations like Saint John’s Program for Real Change, which pledges to help those most in need in times of crisis.

Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra joined Sonseeahray to talk about a potential investment that could help the organization and its beneficiaries get back on their feet. Julie Hirota, the CEO of Saint John’s, also joined the conversation.