SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Fire Chief Gary Loesch was fired from the department Thursday afternoon.

According to a source, the firing is due to a rift between Loesch and the city.

FOX40 spoke to Loesch, and he said he was “shocked” and “blindsided” by the termination. He also said he has obtained a lawyer.

Loesch became the city’s fire chief in 2018.

This is a developing story.