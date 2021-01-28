City Hall Garage opens for ‘safe parking’ Thursday night for those living in their vehicles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Hall Garage will open up Thursday for those living in their vehicles to park for the night.

In a release, the city said the garage on 1000 I Street will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. “for the foreseeable future.” It will also have restrooms available.

Those looking to park in the City Hall Garage should use the 10th Street entrance between I and J streets.

For vehicles that exceed the garage’s height limit of 6 feet 10 inches, overnight parking spots have been made available on 11th Street.

An earlier release from the city said there will also be another garage with bathrooms that will be used for “safe parking” but details about the second site have not been announced.

Advocates say the move to open warming centers for those experiencing homelessness in Sacramento comes far too late. At least two people have died in the cold since Tuesday’s major storm brought strong winds and pounding rain to the city.

Sacramento City Council voted unanimously during an emergency meeting to open the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria on I Street as a warming center Wednesday night, with plans to open a second location at Southside Park.

The council said it is also dedicating $1 million to the city manager to keep the warming centers open with COVID-19 safety measures in place. That money will also go toward resources for nonprofits and churches that shelter the city’s homeless.