DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — City and police officials handed out free gun locks during the Farmer’s Market in Davis Saturday with the goal of preventing more violence in mind.

“Anything we can do to prevent more gun violence, I think is really good,” explained Mayor Lucas Frerich’s.

Davis residents that showed up to the booth were able to take home a free safety lock for their firearm.

“This helps you keep them safe, before anything. So that’s really the main reason,” said Terryl, a Davis gun owner.

The free giveaway follows the Davis City Council unanimously passing a gun ordinance during last week’s council meeting. It requires firearm owners to safely store their weapons at home, by either placing them in a locked container, or by using a firearm safety device.

“All of the accidental deaths that occur, pretty much every week you’re reading about young kid in the United States that picks up that unsecured gun and either injures themselves or someone else, and they’re just tragic,” said Chief Darren Pytel with the Davis Police Department.

Agencies that handed out the gun locks, wanted to make it clear that they weren’t trying to take away anyone’s right to own a firearm. They just want to make sure those who own one legally are responsible.

“So tragic, all these shootings that’re happening. And and especially about a month ago, after the shooting in Ulvalde, Texas at that school, I really wanted to see this item come forward, to the city council…. Frankly, the people in our community are very supportive,” said Mayor Frerichs.

Emily Ault was a kindergarten teacher when the tragic Columbine shooting occurred 22 years ago in Colorado. As the co-leader of the Yolo County Moms Demand Action, she volunteers, reaching out in her communities about the importance of gun safety.

“It just really breaks your heart, as a teacher and as a mom. But then you realize doing this work that actually the mass shootings get all the news and the headlines. But everyday, we lose over 110 people to everyday gun violence,” said Ault.

110 deaths a day is a number this outreach program aims to reduce one weapon at a time.