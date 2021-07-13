City of Elk Grove opens third transitional housing facility

The door is opening to a brighter future for those without shelter in the city of Elk Grove.

Elk Grove is now home to three transitional housing facilities for homeless people, with the ribbon being cut at the Moon Creek property Tuesday morning.

The new property on Moon Creek Way has seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and has 2,900 square feet of living space.

The two houses already in operation, Grace House and Meadow House, have helped about 100 people in the last eight years, the City Manager’s Office just said. More than 80% of residents who graduated from the transitional housing program have secured permanent housing.

Sarah Bontrager, the city’s housing and public services manager, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to explain how the Moon Creek facility will be able to help families regain stability in society.