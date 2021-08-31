City of Roseville holding vigil to honor Marine killed in Kabul airport attack

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Roseville is hosting a community vigil Tuesday in honor of Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee.

Gee, 23, was one of the 13 service members killed in Kabul last week in a suicide bombing. Approximately 180 Afghans also died in the blast.

The vigil honoring Gee will take place at Vernon Street Town Square in downtown Roseville at 6 p.m.

Free parking is available at the Vernon and Oak streets parking garages.

Commuters should expect road closures on South Grant Street, between Oak and Vernon streets, starting at 2 p.m. Vernon Street, between South Grant and East Washington streets, will also be closed.

This undated photo provided by U.S. Department of Defense twitter page posted Aug. 20, 2021 shows Sgt. Nicole Gee holding a baby at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Officials said Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, that Sgt. Nicole Gee of Sacramento, Calif., was killed in Thursday’s bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Department of Defense via AP)

Gee graduated from Oakmont High School in 2016. Her alma mater lowered the campus flags to half-staff to pay tribute to what happened in Kabul and honor Gee’s life.

FOX40 spoke to Gee’s family days after the attack.

Her father, Richard Herrera, believes she died doing what she loved most.

“The one last thing she said was it’s an unbelievable experience what she’s going through there, but it was in a good way, not a bad way — so she was happy,” Herrera said.