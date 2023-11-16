(FOX40.COM) — As rain is expected to make its way to the Sacramento area this weekend, the city and Sacramento County are opening warming centers.

City of Sacramento

Sacramento officials are activating weather-respite operations at its Outreach and Engagement Center on 3615 Auburn Boulevard. The warming center will be open from 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 to 7 a.m. on Nov. 19.

Walk-ups will be accepted and guests are allowed to bring their pets, but will be able to accommodate up to 50 people. Officials said the location has available storage for personal belongings.

For the city to open a weather respite center during cold conditions, here are the following criteria:

•A 50% higher probability of nighttime lows of 37 degrees or lower for two or more days within a five-day span

•Rain for two or more consecutive days during the fall and winter from Sept. 1 to March 1

•A day or night of rain combined with nighttime lows with a 50% or higher chance of temperatures at 32 degrees or lower

•A wind chill factor of 37 degrees or lower for two or more days within a five-day span

•The National Weather Service issues a wind advisory during the fall and winter from Sept. 1 to March 1.

Sacramento County

Due to the incoming weather, Sacramento County is opening two warming centers this weekend.

The Department of Human Assistance is opening a warming center on 1725 28th Street in midtown Sacramento starting Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7 a.m.

At the DHA location, all community members are welcomed and pets are allowed, but must be on a leash or contained in an animal carrier at all times.

First Step Communities will be expanding capacity at its North A Emergency Shelter with 20 additional beds for unhoused people in the area. Weather respite operations will begin Friday, Nov. 17 at 4:30 p.m. until Sunday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 a.m.

The county said no walk-ins will be accepted at the emergency shelter, as the beds will be by invitation only to unhoused people in the immediate area. Pets won’t be allowed at the emergency shelter.

Free rides from SacRT

For those who are in need of transportation, the Sacramento Regional Transit District is offering free rides to and from the warming centers on 28th Street and on Auburn Boulevard.

To ride for free, passengers must screenshot or print the flyer and present it upon boarding.

Click or tap here to download the flyer.

Guests can ride for free on SacRT’s bus and light rail services starting Nov. 17 at 6 p.m., all day on Nov. 18, and through 10 a.m. on Nov. 19.