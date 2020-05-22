City of Sacramento distributing free masks to independent business owners

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — As more local businesses begin to reopen across Sacramento, city leaders want to make sure owners, employees and customers are protected.

Throughout the next two weeks, they’re distributing 800,000 face masks to independent business owners.

“It’s not a question of if we’re going to reopen. It’s not now a question of when we’re going to reopen,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. “It’s a question of how we reopen.”

The masks are provided by the California Department of Public Health with the goal of providing a safe experience for both staff and patrons while making sure everyone is adhering to public health recommendations.

Sacramento businesses can go to three different community centers to receive 10 free masks per employee.

“It’s not just your own health. It’s not just the health of the people that you know and love. It’s the health of somebody you may never meet who desperately needs to get back to work,” Steinberg said.

The mayor said it’s important that everyone plays a role in protecting themselves and protecting others so the city can continue moving forward in the reopening process.

“And the only way that we can do that is to do everything within our power and our control to minimize the spread of the virus,” he explained. “There are some things that are not within our control. This is within our control and it helps.”

Earlier this week, the city was approved by the Sacramento County board of supervisors and the state to move forward into phase 2B.

A new health order providing more guidance about the requirements for businesses is expected Thursday.

Mask Pickups

Coloma, Belle Cooledge and South Natomas community centers

May 22 and May 26-29

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Businesses can also make appointments to pick up masks by calling 3-1-1