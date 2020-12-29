City of Sacramento opens warming center as temperatures expected to dip below 32 degrees Tuesday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento, along with the county of Sacramento and the Sacramento Public Library, is opening a warming center Tuesday evening.

“According to the National Weather Service, nighttime temperatures could dip down to 32 degrees on Tuesday night,” said Daniel Bowers, the city’s director of emergency management. “This warming center will provide people with a safe, comfortable place where they can rest.”

The warming center will be at Tsakopoulos Library Galleria, located at 828 I St., and will operate from Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. to Dec. 30 at 6 a.m.

The city said snacks and warm beverages will be provided.

All attendees must wear a mask or face coverings at all times unless they are sleeping, the city said. If an individual does not have a mask, one will be provided for them. Social distancing will be in effect, with resting spaces 12 feet apart and separated by partitions.

To access the warming center, use the Galleria patio entrance located on 9th Street between I and J streets.