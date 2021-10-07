City of Sacramento plans summer 2022 launch for composting program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new law is going to change the way you throw away your food, starting New Year’s Day.

It’s part of California’s effort to try to reduce organic waste from landfills.

“Organic waste creates methane, which is a super pollutant 84 times more potent than carbon,” said Rachel Machi Wagoner, director of CalRecycle.

The goal is to divert 75% of organic waste from landfills and turn it into compost that can be used agriculturally.

“This is the single fastest and easiest thing that we can do as a state and as individuals to affect climate change,” Machi Wagoner said.

Instead of throwing away all of your food waste or food scraps into a gray or black garbage bin, you can just chuck them into your green bin, along with your yard trimmings.

“Your food scraps, like your vegetable peels, leftover food, dairy, rotten meat, eggs shells — things like that,” said Jesa David, with the city of Sacramento’s Recycling and Solid Waste Department.

The department is already in the planning stages to implement a new compost program that will launch July 2022. All of that compost will be picked up curbside on a weekly basis for residential customers.

“We are going to be providing free compost bins — little, countertop compost bin — that’s 2 or 3 gallons,” David said. “We will be giving that out to every resident who wants one.”

For Regina Russell and her 5-year-old son, Evan, it’s a change that will take some getting used to as food waste gets tossed into the trash in her household.

“I think it would be kind of hard at first, but I think once you get into routine, it will be like second nature,” Russell said.

And that’s something the city is going to take into consideration knowing this will be a major life change for a lot of residents.

“We won’t be looking to enforce this with our citizens at this point,” David said. “It’ll just be introducing the program and educating people.”

The department said they’re still in the planning stages of their compost collection program that’s expected to roll out in the middle of 2022.

However, they said they will pick up food scraps and green waste on a weekly basis, as opposed to bi-weekly as they do currently.