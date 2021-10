SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One Sacramento driver has been highlighted by the city’s utilities department, which posted a photo of their now-submerged car just past a road block warning of flooding.

Road closed means road closed.



A stalled vehicle is seen on a flooded road in northern Sacramento.



Please do not attempt to bypass road closures. pic.twitter.com/NuXhM7PhQP — City of Sacramento Utilities (@SacCityUtility) October 24, 2021

Sacramento Office of Emergency Services also reminds residents to never drive through standing water.

“Turn around, don’t drown!” officials said

An evacuation center has been set up at Creekside Adult Center at 2641 Kent Dr, Sacramento, CA 95821 for residents in the Arden area that may experience flooding from local creeks and storm drainage areas.

*Remember – never drive through standing water! Turn around, don’t drown! pic.twitter.com/SyDESI1OfS — SacramentoOES (@SacramentoOES) October 24, 2021

Tap or click here to see the level of rainfall in the Sacramento area for the past 24 hours.