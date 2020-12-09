City of Sacramento to give away free patio heaters to businesses operating outside

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Businesses that have increased their outdoor operations amid the pandemic and public-health orders are eligible to obtain one free patio propane heater, the city of Sacramento announced Wednesday.

The city acquired nearly 400 heaters, which were purchased with funds received from the federal CARES Act, according to a press release.

Those interested must determine their pick-up time by first double-checking their council district here.

Heaters will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis, and individuals must also wear a mask and stay in their vehicle. They must also bring a copy of their current City of Sacramento Business Operation Tax License (BOTC), as well as a signed copy of the city’s liability waiver.

Businesses can pick up their heater at North Area Corp Yard at 918 Del Paso Road in Sacramaento, beginning Dec. 10.

Pick-up times depend on the Council district where a business resides.

On Dec. 11:

District 5: 8 – 10 a.m.

8 – 10 a.m. District 6: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. District 8: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. District 7: 1 – 3 p.m

Businesses with additional questions can call or email the Small Business Hotline at (916) 808-7196 or smallbusiness@cityofsacramento.org.