City of Sacramento to pay $99K settlement to man whose dog was shot by police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The city of Sacramento is paying a $99,000 settlement to a man whose dog was shot at by a police officer outside a Safeway in midtown Sacramento.

The settlement agreement was signed in September after Kevin Cole sued the department back in March.

Last December, Cole was sitting on the ground outside the Safeway located on 19th Street when a security guard told him to leave.

Police were called and during the confrontation, Cole was wrestled to the ground causing his support dog, Nikki, to become agitated.

“I don’t train her to harm anybody. She helps me get around and she knows when I might have a seizure,” Cole told FOX40 after the incident.

At the time, officers described Cole’s dog as being “aggressive” and police say the dog lunged at the officer.

According to the claim, an officer then shot the dog. The bullet hit the dog’s leg before breaking into fragments and injuring both Cole and the security guard.

In Sacramento, a police officer may fire a weapon “to stop a dangerous animal that poses an imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury to a person,” according to the department’s use of force policy.