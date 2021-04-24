City of Sacramento’s quality of life survey closes Sunday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over the last three years, the city of Sacramento has been trying to improve the lives of its residents by asking a series of questions.

Sacramento City Auditor Jorge Oseguera is in charge of the Sacramento Community Survey that asks residents what they think of their life in the city and the services that are provided to them.

“We want to get a sense of how well we’re doing in regards to providing those services, and this survey helps us answer that question,” Oseguera told FOX40 Saturday. “That includes parks and rec, our police, fire services.”

Last year, the city decided to not continue with the general quality of life survey and instead asked people their thoughts on the pandemic.

“We were surprised to see that in our community there was a pretty substantial support for wearing masks,” Oseguera recalled.

This year, the city says the community survey is back.

In 2018 and 2019, results showed people were satisfied with fire services but when asked about services around law enforcement and affordable housing, the numbers quickly declined.

Oseguera says the numbers collected are then compared to other communities across the nation.

“Allows us to compare ourselves to other communities throughout the country to see if the satisfaction that we’re seeing with our community is in line with other communities throughout the country are experiencing,” Oseguera said.

The city says that as of Saturday, about 1,800 people have taken this year’s survey and they’re aiming for 5,000 to get more accurate data.

FOX40 asked how soon residents could expect to see fixes to problems once results are finalized.

“In regards to how certain issues are addressed, that will play out as resources become available,” Oseguera said. “Hopefully encourage people to hopefully participate so that their voices could be heard.”

The survey will close Sunday, April 25.

For those who would like to take the survey, tap or click here.