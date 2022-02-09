City of Stockton launches online survey in search for next police chief

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton is looking for its next police chief and city officials are asking residents to help them find the right person for the job.

Chief Eric Jones, who served with Stockton police for nearly three decades and spent the last nine as head of the department, retired at the end of December. Assistant Police Chief James Chraska has been acting as interim chief until a new chief is sworn in.

City officials launched an online survey this month asking the Stockton community to anonymously provide information on what they want in a new police chief, including listing their desired priorities for the entire police department.

The police chief serves as the CEO of the Stockton Police Department and is directly responsible for the administration and general conduct of all community policing, law enforcement and crime prevention activities in the city, according to the city’s recruitment brochure.

City officials are looking for someone with high integrity and who is committed to customer service, responsive to department needs and honest in all relationships.

The police budget for fiscal year 2021/22 is about $143 million, and the department has a total of 712 full-time employees, including 485 sworn officers and over 227 civilian employees.

“The rigor of this process is extremely important,” said Stockton City Manager Harry Black in a press release. “Over the next few weeks, we will engage the community in an open and honest conversation about our search for the next Stockton Police Chief. We encourage everyone who has an interest to participate in the process.”

City officials are hoping community groups and residents respond to the survey and share the opportunity to respond to their social media.

The goal is to have the new chief sworn in by early to mid-spring.

For those who don’t have internet access, community members can contact the city directly to receive a paper copy of the survey by calling 209-937-8827 or by email.