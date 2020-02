SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The final designs for the I Street Bridge Replacement Project were unveiled Friday morning by city leaders from Sacramento and West Sacramento.

It will replace the I Street Bridge, originally built as a railroad crossing in 1911.

Renderings courtesy: TYLin International

The City of Sacramento said the new bridge is expected to see 25,000 vehicles cross it daily. It will include paths for pedestrians and cyclists.