SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — City and state leaders are reminding Californians to conserve water as warmer months approach.

“It’s been 60 days since Sacramento last received measurable amounts of rain,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Even with the amount of rain the city got in October, Steinberg urged residents to continue to conserve.

“We are still in what’s called a State 2 Water Alert in our city. We continue to ask residents to cut back up to 15% of their water usage,” Steinberg said.

Turning off the water when shaving or brushing can save 10 gallons of water, and 24 gallons of water can be saved by taking five-minute showers.

A lot of water can also be saved in the yard.

“Plant drought-resistant and native vegetation. You can use mulch,” said Josh Fryday, California Volunteers chief service officer.

Sacramento residents who convert their yard to a drought-friendly landscape can also get some money back.

“We’ll provide up to $1,500 to replace your lawn,” Steinberg said.

Since November, Mayor Steinberg said residents have reduced water usage by 22%, which is more than the city has seen in a decade. But even with the reduced usage, all Californians are urged to continue to save to avoid the worst case scenario.

“The consequence truly depends. Let’s just look at the Russian River water shed, is not being able to meet the needs for households and communities, and homes are going dry,” said Joaquin Esquivel, State Water Resources Control Board.

It’s a reminder that water waste is unacceptable.

Since 2014, the city said it has helped residents convert more than one million square feet of their landscape to be drought-friendly. For information on how to get a rebate, click or tap here.