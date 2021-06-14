Class of 2021: Del Campo HS student graduates after navigating senior year during the pandemic

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — As the class of 2021 says farewell to high school, FOX40 checked in one last time with a Del Campo High School student we’ve been following the past school year.

“Well, I feel really good,” Abby Biebl said. “This has been a long-awaited moment, so I’m very excited.”

The Del Campo graduation ceremony was unlike any other in the past.

Graduates had to wear masks, remain six feet apart and were limited to two guests, but Biebl was still excited.

“I don’t even care about all the regulations. I’m just glad that we got a graduation because there’s a lot of kids that didn’t,” Biebl said.

The safety measures served as reminders of the unprecedented year each of the graduates made it through.

FOX40 first introduced viewers to Biebl last fall in her room where she was attending all of her classes.

We followed her as she navigated a constantly-changing college application process, and watched as her volleyball team practiced with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Eventually, Biebl returned to partial in-person learning, but many of the events she and her classmates had looked forward to for the past four years never happened.

“All the type of events we used to hold here at Del Campo, we don’t really have those now,” Biebl told FOX40. “And it’s the sad truth, but it’s the reality of it, so I try not to dwell on that fact.”

Throughout all the uncertainty, she remained focused on one goal: getting her high school diploma.

“You know, move onto that next part of my life, and I’m insanely excited for college,” Biebl shared. “I gained a lot of experience, and I learned a lot about myself and about the people around me. And how when you’re faced with a pandemic that none of us have ever been faced with, you really just have to surround yourself with loved ones and find your happiness in whatever way that you can.”

Biebl plans on attending California State University, Los Angeles in the fall to study film and media studies.

“I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but I know as long as I follow my path of what I want to do and what makes me happy in life, then I’ll be fine,” she said.