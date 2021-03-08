Class of 2021: Del Campo HS varsity athlete holds out hope for season

In 'Class of 2021,' FOX40 will follow a group of students whose senior year was upended by the coronavirus pandemic, documenting their challenges and accomplishments.

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — Student-athletes have navigated a year of uncertainty and delay, all while holding out hope they’ll get to play their favorite sports again.

Although it’s a fall sport, the Del Campo High School volleyball team is still conditioning into spring.

“The decision of it changes every week,” Abby Biebl said. “It’s like ‘Oh, we’re going to have a season in March’ or ‘No, we’re going to have a season here.’ And like the whole conditioning if we’re allowed to condition inside or not, outside. Like, everything changes every single week, and that’s the most frustrating part because nothing’s consistent.”

The one thing that has stayed consistent is Biebl’s commitment to finishing her senior season.

“It’s really nice to just come out here and work out and work on myself more and hang with other people besides like my parents,” Biebl said with a laugh. “Or my sister.”

Biebl is one of just two seniors left on the varsity team.

“There’s just a lot of people that have decided to not do the sport or do any of the other sports here on campus because COVID’s really frustrating, and there’s a lot of safety precautions, you know?” she said.

The volleyball team hasn’t been allowed to practice indoors in months.

They wear masks to every practice and have their temperatures taken when they arrive.

“We’re broken up into different cohorts, different groups, just to minimize the amount of people,” Biebl explained.

Still, she shows up to every practice she can. Not because she’s relying on volleyball for college opportunities, but because her sport has helped her get through an incredibly challenging year.

“It’s definitely the greatest outlet for me to just escape all the stress, all the worries, all the obstacles, all the problems that’re going on in my own life, Biebl told FOX40. “Like, when I play, I don’t think about anything besides the game and my teammates and the match or the practice or whatever we’re doing.”

It’s that passion for volleyball that keeps her hope alive that her team will get to play at least a few matches before she graduates.

“I’m kind of like preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. If we don’t get a season, you know, it’s kind of expected,” Biebl said. “Like, I don’t even know if we’re going to go back to school at this point, but at least I got to come out here as a senior and play with my friends and learn and grow in our last year.”

There’s a good chance she will get to play in at least one game, as state officials lifted the ban on high school sports just last week.

Del Campo High School has already decided that the first game of the season for each sport will be the athletes’ senior night.

Biebl told FOX40 she’s not sure if her parents will be able to come to any of her matches yet.