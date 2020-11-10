Class of 2021: Del Campo senior documents school’s nonprofit as it navigates pandemic

In 'Class of 2021,' FOX40 will follow a group of students whose senior year was upended by the coronavirus pandemic, documenting their challenges and accomplishments.

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — Distance learning is the new normal for Del Campo High School senior Abby Biebl.

“My biggest motivation is getting into college and getting a good degree, and one way to do that in high school is by standing out,” Biebl said. “One of the things that really makes me stand out is Kids Helping Kids, because we’re the only one in the United States.”

Kids Helping Kids is a nonprofit organization run by Del Campo’s students and teachers.

A majority of Biebl’s day is devoted to the Kids Helping Kids class, learning about fundraising, marketing and capturing the dozens of fundraising projects the group is working on.

“I’m really passionate about film and production. That’s what I’m passionate about,” Biebl said.

Some of those projects allow for open air and social distancing, like a garden being rebuilt at Carmichael Elementary to teach students to grow and sell food to raise money for their school.

“We started with rebuilding the planter boxes and rebuilding the fence,” Biebl said. “The boys in Kids Helping Kids actually built it.”

But other fundraisers are posing new challenges.

“Sac’s Got Talent is a talent show we put on to raise money, and so we’re trying to get artists to submit their auditions,” Biebl told FOX40.

Organizing a virtual talent show is no easy feat, especially when the nonprofit has still not been cleared to use the Del Campo campus. Over the past several months, Kids Helping Kids has held meetings in office space donated by a member’s dad.

Still, the students face the struggle of not being able to interact in-person with other people.

“Because that’s what we’re all about is making a personal, emotional connection with someone enough to want to make them donate,” Biebl said.

But in true 2020 fashion, Kids Helping Kids finds ways to keep their cause alive — with Biebl documenting their historic year every step of the way.

“One of the big reasons why I joined Kids Helping Kids was because I’ve always been passionate about helping people and I feel like a lot of people say that but they never actually have an outlet to actually help people. And Kids Helping Kids was that for me,” Biebl said. “It was a way to help people and actually make a difference in my community.”