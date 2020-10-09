Class of 2021: Lincoln senior athlete begins to see year take shape

In 'Class of 2021,' FOX40 will follow a group of students whose senior year was upended by the coronavirus pandemic, documenting their challenges and accomplishments.

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Lincoln High School senior J.T. Willis is like every other senior in the state in that he certainly didn’t expect his last year of high school to begin like this.

“It’s like, we have plenty of work to do. We’re probably not learning as much as we would in person, but we’re getting enough done, which is good,” he said.

Until recently, Willis was in class from the comforts of his home, from 8 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

The Willis house was pretty focused during that time, Monday through Friday, with J.T., his grandmother and younger brother and sister taking part in distance learning.

“I like having the connection with the teacher. Like, I get to know more about them and they get to know more about me,” he said. “It’s just nice to be able to connect in that way. “

But his favorite connection may be with his football teammates, who he spends 45 minutes a day with on a Zoom conference discussing plays, coverages and the upcoming season.

“We’ve been doing these meetings since last March,” Willis said. “So, basically, plays are pretty much dialed in without having to go out onto the field and running them.”

Willis is the starting quarterback, one of the leaders for the Fighting Zebras. He’ll need his senior season to hopefully secure a scholarship.

“I have a couple of D-3 offers and just a couple of D-2 schools that I’ve been in contact with,” he said.

Willis and his teammates are on the field every afternoon to go over what they had discussed on the Zoom call. They still can’t hold a full practice until November but, for now, this is the best they’ve got.

“I just try to have a positive attitude at all times because when you’re negative that’s when you start thinking about things that are bad and all that,” Willis told FOX40. “So, I just think about everything positive.”

One more positive in his life is that Lincoln High School started in-person learning this week, which means he and his classmates will start to see their senior year finally taking shape.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be weird, though. We’re not going to be able to do the same things we were able to do last year,” he said.