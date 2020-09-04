Cleanup in areas hit by SCU Lightning Complex fires still underway

(KTXL) — Although the smoke has cleared in some areas impacted by the SCU Lightning Complex, both firefighters and their support crew said there was still a lot of work to do.

“I know with the public it tends to be very frustrating ’cause you look at the skies and like, ‘I don’t see any more fire. Why can’t I go home?” said Dominic Polito, the public information officer for Cal Fire Escondido.

Travis Davant, a contract timber faller for Cal Fire, explained that for fire crews to go in and check for hotspots, trees need to first be cleared out in order to make the area more safe.