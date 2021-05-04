Clements bar owner arrested for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

(KTXL) — The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control says they arrested the owner Old Corner Saloon in Clements for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

ABC said they became aware of the alleged activity after receiving a complaint.

Agents went to the bar and say they were able to buy the fake vaccination cards on several occasions in April.

A search warrant was later served and agents say they found items related to the distribution of fake cards.

“It’s a federal crime here in the US. It’s also fraud and could be charged under forgery,” said Don Vilfer, the president of Digital Evidence Ventures and former FBI agent.

The FBI issued a warning in April that it is illegal to sell or buy fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards after fake vaccination cards began popping up for sale online.

They are also trying to get a criminal complaint against another employee.