Climber rescued from Mt. Shasta after getting stranded overnight

(KTXL) — A woman was rescued from Mt. Shasta Sunday morning after being unable to go make her way back down Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol says she was unable to descend, so her climbing partner descended to Bunny Flat parking lot around 10 p.m. and called 911.

An air unit assisted officials with searching Sunday morning and found her within 10 minutes. The pilot saw her waving her arms at the helicopter, and search and rescue personnel hoisted her to safety.

She was taken to Bunny Flat parking lot and released to Siskiyou County Search and Rescue.

DARING RESCUE: Take a look at the lengths CHP Air Ops went to today to lift a Mt Shasta climber in trouble to safety. Rescue crews tell @FOX40 the woman wasn't able to make it down Casaval Ridge yesterday with her climbing partner. 24 hours later, crews found her waving her arms. pic.twitter.com/c9KzfQvbDD — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) June 28, 2021