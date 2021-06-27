Climber rescued from Mt. Shasta after getting stranded overnight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KTXL) — A woman was rescued from Mt. Shasta Sunday morning after being unable to go make her way back down Saturday. 

The California Highway Patrol says she was unable to descend, so her climbing partner descended to Bunny Flat parking lot around 10 p.m. and called 911. 

An air unit assisted officials with searching Sunday morning and found her within 10 minutes. The pilot saw her waving her arms at the helicopter, and search and rescue personnel hoisted her to safety. 

She was taken to Bunny Flat parking lot and released to Siskiyou County Search and Rescue. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News