SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ramp that connects two major, and very important, roadways will be closed starting Friday night.

Caltrans is preparing to begin weekend road work on Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento. The project will see many on and off-ramps on northbound I-5 from Highway 50 to J street closed.

Caltrans said the partial closure is only the beginning of what drivers will experience going through the summer months as they improve I-5.

As the Sacramento region grows the interstate runs through the heart of it.

“It has gotten a little bit worse,” one driver said.

And slow-moving traffic is becoming common. This weekend, a major connection from Highway 50 to Interstate 5 will be closing.

“We have a couple of ramps that are going to be closed,” Angela Daprato said.

Daprato, with Caltrans, said they are closing them now hoping in the long run to improve traffic flows on the interstate.

“It’s a bunch of on and off-ramp closures, it’s not significant lane closures on the mainline,” Daprato explained.

Caltrans said on-ramps to northbound I-5 at P and W streets will be closed. As well as the 15th street on-ramp to westbound Highway 50 and the main connector from westbound Highway 50 to northbound I-5. And finally, the off-ramp from northbound I-5 to J Street.

Daprato said crews this weekend are scheduled for demolition work, improving the drainage system, pouring new concrete and painting new stripes

“This project has been going on for a while,” Daprato said.

This weekend’s partial closure, which could impact around 15,000 drivers, is part of the FixSac5 project. From downtown Sacramento to Elk Grove, the project looks to add carpool lanes, a pedestrian overcrossing, ramp meters and ramp extensions.

“We are going to try to open it up as soon as possible,” Daprato said.

But in the meantime, Daprato said drivers should have a lot of patience.

There are several detours that can be taken. One of the main ones is using westbound Highway 50 all the way to Interstate 80 and then hopping onto I-5. Remember, through construction areas, it’s 55 mph.

This partial closure is expected to last from Friday night to 5 a.m. Monday. The overall project should wrap up by the end of the year.