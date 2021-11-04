‘Cloverleaf Rapist’ suspect arrested in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of sexually assaulting multiple people in 2013 and 2014 has been arrested, the Sacramento County Sherriff’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.

JD Wallace Simien, 40, of Sacramento County, was arrested on the suspicion he assaulted at least three women across several months, at times using a stun gun to attack victims.

The suspect in these crimes had been called the “Cloverleaf Rapist” because of the crimes’ proximity to freeway entrances and exits, which resemble a cloverleaf pattern.

After an initial investigation, the cases became “cold” as years passed, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said they used Investigative Genetic Genealogy to identify Simien as the suspect. The same technology has been used to identify the “Golden State Killer and East Area Rapist” Joseph James DeAngelo and “Nor Cal Rapist” Roy Waller.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation are urged to contact Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sexual Assaults Office at (916) 874-3918 or email: SEAB@sacsheriff.com