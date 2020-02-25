Clovis man missing in Fresno County wilderness found alive in cabin

A search and rescue team found Cody King safe and uninjured in the Fresno County wilderness. (Photo by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A missing Clovis man was found Sunday in the snowy Fresno County wilderness where he had taken shelter in a cabin.

A search and rescue team found 24-year-old Cody King safe and uninjured Sunday morning in the Dinkey Creek area, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say King and his girlfriend had driven to the area of Shaver Lake and Dinkey Creek Wednesday afternoon when their Subaru Forester got stuck in deep snow on Ross Crossing Road.

Search and rescue teams used horses, all-terrain vehicles and a helicopter to search for Cody King in the snowy Fresno County wilderness. (Photo by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

After spending roughly an hour trying to dig out the compact SUV, the sheriff’s office says King decided to walk back to the main road to get help while his girlfriend stayed behind. Once day turned to night, King’s girlfriend was forced to sleep in the car while King never returned.

By early Thursday morning, King’s girlfriend walked to Dinkey Creek Road and was given a ride by a citizen to Shaver Lake. She called King’s family, who reported him missing when his phone kept going to voicemail, according to the sheriff’s office.

For days, dozens of search and rescue team members searched the area extensively. They were able to find shoe tracks believed to be left behind by King but little else.

On Sunday around 11 a.m., a team and a search dog tracked King down to a cabin surrounded by snow. He was still inside.

The sheriff’s office says King told his rescuers he had gotten lost and spent Wednesday night sleeping outside. When he found the cabin, he broke in and built a fire to keep himself warm.

“SAR members took Cody back to the command post on Dinkey Creek Road and he was reunited with his family,” the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office wrote in Monday’s release. “The Sheriff’s Office is happy to have found Cody King safe and healthy.”