Co-creator of Kiki’s Chicken Place dies of COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The co-creator of Sacramento’s Kiki’s Chicken Place restaurants died of COVID-19 early Friday.

According to Kiki’s website, Summer Gonzalez had been battling COVID-19 for a week.

“To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” Kiki’s website posted.

Kiki’s Chicken Place first opened in December of 2015. It eventually expanded to several more locations in the Sacramento region.

“It was one of the many accomplishments she grew proud of, as it was rooted by her family, and supported by her community daily,” the post reads.

FOX40 spoke to Gonzalez in 2020 before the opening of their second Folsom location.

The opening was also going to be a fundraiser for a local teenager who had been injured while skating.

She leaves behind a husband and four children.