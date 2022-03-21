ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin community is mourning the loss of a high school basketball star who was hit and killed while walking along Lonetree Boulevard Saturday night.

Coach Christopher Lee Collins was still coming to grips with the loss of Anthony Williams. The 18-year-old had lived with Collins for years.

At the Youth Basketball Academy on Monday, Collins explained how the courts brought out more than just Williams’ athletic talent.

“He wanted to design shoes. That was another passion of his,” Collins told FOX40. “He was always here whether he had his headphones on, whether he was in the corner writing, whether he was in the podcast room blasting music so loud that everyone was like, ‘Turn that down.’ But this was home for him.”

Standing at 6 feet 8 inches tall, Williams was described as a natural basketball player who lived for speed and idolized Kevin Durant. On Monday, Collins recalled a high stakes game where Williams showed his stripes.

“In that game … You could see he by far was the best player on that court.” Christopher Lee Collins

“In that game by far, Anthony, in my opinion, was the best player on that court. He was dropping 3s. He was dunking; he was making great passes, defensively. Anyone who was at that game, and there’s videos of it, you could see he by far was the best player on that court,” he told FOX40.

Collins said the messages he got about the crash felt like a nightmare — one he didn’t even believe until a few phone calls tragically proved otherwise.

“It was a rush of pain in my gut,” he said. “I came to this court at the half-court line and I remember I broke down crying and punching my fist to the floor and everything came rushing out of me.”

He said he’s still processing the loss of a superstar in the making.

“We were spinning the wheels on getting him back into basketball and potentially making that transition to college,” he said.

The driver who hit Williams cooperated with police.

Collins said the Youth Basketball Academy is likely to hold a candlelight vigil this upcoming Sunday to honor Williams.