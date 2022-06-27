PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple birds that were being used for illegal cockfighting in Placerville were saved, according to a Placer County Probation Department Facebook post.

According to the Facebook post, two probation officers, with the help of the Placerville County Animal Control, removed multiple birds that were allegedly being used for illegal cockfighting. There were roughly 50 animals that were safely removed from the property.

The couple that owned these birds were court ordered to no longer to possess hens or roosters, the probation department said.