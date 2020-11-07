Cold weather creeps in with Sierra expected to see snow this weekend

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a winter-weather watch effective Saturday night into Sunday for much of the Sierra’s eastern front and parts of western Nevada.

Up to a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snow is expected at Lake Tahoe — up to 10 inches (25 cm) on mountaintops. Up to 4 inches (10 cm) is forecast in Reno, with local amounts possible up to 7 inches (18 cm).

It was a frigid Friday night in the Sierra, with the slightest of spitting snow, then some hail hit the ground in Soda Springs.

Earlier in the evening, specifically right after the sun went down, it was already cold enough to snow in downtown Truckee.

But that didn’t stop outdoor dining. Propane heaters certainly helped those sitting outside.

Nevada County is currently in the state’s COVID-19 orange tier, meaning even in freezing temperatures, restaurants are only allowed 50% capacity for indoor dining.

“We kinda figured we’d be inside, but it’s so beautiful and there are heat lamps, so we are good,” said Melanie Fosson.

Fosson and her husband went to Truckee from Rocklin — a cold trip to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary.

“We looked ahead and knew it might snow and just figured we’d enjoy it,” Fosson said. “It’s a great change.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.