Collaborative hosting spaghetti feed dinner to benefit wildfire victims

Thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate their homes as fires rage across California. Some residents will not have anything to return to.

Nearly 100 structures have been damaged in both the Dixie and River fires, burning in Northern Califonia.

The Dixie Fire is 166 times larger than the River Fire, but they've destroyed almost the same amount of structures. pic.twitter.com/P7ItDhrjZO — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) August 6, 2021

Several groups have come together to form the Greater Sacramento Area Fire Preparation Collaborative.

Several groups have come together to form the Greater Sacramento Area Fire Preparation Collaborative to help families in need.

