Collaborative hosting spaghetti feed dinner to benefit wildfire victims

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate their homes as fires rage across California. Some residents will not have anything to return to.

Nearly 100 structures have been damaged in both the Dixie and River fires, burning in Northern Califonia.

Several groups have come together to form the Greater Sacramento Area Fire Preparation Collaborative.

Josie Morales joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to explain what they’ll be doing to help families in need.

Click or tap here for Let’s Eat for a Cause: Spaghetti Feed tickets.

Click or tap here to participate in the raffle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News