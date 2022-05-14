SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision between a dump truck and a sedan at the intersection of Florin Road and Power Inn Road sent two people to the hospital on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

According to Metro Fire, one of the patients died and the other patient is showing minor to moderate injuries.

“Our hearts are heavy to confirm one of the patients lost their life in the vehicle accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends after this tragic accident,” read a statement from Metro Fire.

CHP is on scene and investigating the incident, according to Metro Fire.