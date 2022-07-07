NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Eastbound Interstate 80 lanes are open again after a temporary closure due to a four-car collision Thursday morning near the Nevada state line, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“All lanes open on I-80 eastbound, west of the Nevada State line. Heavy traffic still in the area along with personnel, so slow down when you approach this location,” the CHP said in a tweet published at 10:32 a.m.

Officers from the CHP and Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash, which occurred between the Mystic Road and Hirsh Road exits.

“All lanes are currently blocked. We will update as more information comes in,” said the CHP in a tweet published at 9:43 a.m.

Live traffic cameras from Caltrans showed traffic backed up all the way to the community of Floriston, about four miles west of where the crash occurred.