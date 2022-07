SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A collision on Highway 50 near Stockton Boulevard is causing traffic to back up on westbound lanes Friday morning.

CALTRANS cameras showed traffic moving slowly through the area on westbound lanes while eastbound lanes remained clear.

California Highway Patrol said the collision was between a semi-trailer truck and a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story.