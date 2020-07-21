Colusa County confirms first coronavirus-related death

VALLEY WEST, Calif. (KTXL) — Colusa County has confirmed its first death related to COVID-19.

County health officials say an 85-year-old resident of the Valley West Care Center died Monday from an underlying health condition, but the coronavirus was a contributing factor.

A press release sent by the county Monday says 16 residents and 14 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at a skilled nursing facility.

All positive cases have been isolated and residents and families of the facility have been notified of the outbreak, according to Monday’s release.

“The virus is here, and is spreading. Compliance with public health protocols related to reducing virus transmission and spread of the virus are critical to maintaining community health,” Colusa County health officer Dr. Gregory Burt said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the county has confirmed 223 cases of the virus.