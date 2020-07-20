Colusa County nursing facility reports 30 cases of COVID-19

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Colusa County officials have reported 30 cases of COVID-19 at a nursing home.

A press release sent by the county Monday says 16 residents and 14 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at a skilled nursing facility.

All positive cases have been isolated and residents and families of the facility have been notified of the outbreak, according to Monday’s release.

Officials say the California Department of Public Health has sent a Healthcare-Associated Infections team to the Colusa County facility to help curb the outbreak.

“We are very concerned about the outbreak of COVID-19 at Valley West. We are working closely with the Administration and the Medical Director to ensure we protect both Residents and Staff. We have asked for additional State Resources to aid us and reduce the risk for further transmission,” said Colusa County Public Health Officer Dr. Greg Burt.

As of Monday, Colusa County has had 223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths.

Within California’s skilled nursing facilities there have been 16,615 cases of the novel coronavirus among residents and 11,705 cases among the facilities’ health care workers. There have been just over 3,000 deaths.