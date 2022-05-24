COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are working to gain control of the River Fire near the city of Colusa and the Sacramento River that started on Tuesday afternoon; an evacuation has not been put in place yet, according to the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said around 3:40p.m. that 100 acres are burning with zero containment. Law enforcement is in the area keeping residents notified of fire conditions and the Emergency Operation Center has been activated to update the public as well, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided when more information is available.