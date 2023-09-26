(FOX40.COM) — An inmate with the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office escaped from the Colusa Regional Medical Center on Thursday and their whereabouts are still unknown, according to the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Colusa County sheriff’s, Brittany Glass, 34, escaped from the medical center while under the custody of the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office and the details of her escape are unknown.

Colusa County was alerted to Glass’ escape at 2:03 p.m. on Monday when reports came in of a woman wearing a robe and orange jumpsuit that was flagging people down near the intersection of East Weber and B streets in Colusa, CA.

Once deputies arrived on-scene they could not locate Glass.

Glass is described as having blonde hair, hazel eyes, is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds. She was arrested for various drug charges and felony warrants.